- Advertisement -

Another wildfire update has been provided by the GNWT.

Over the coming days, it is estimated that the continuing heat and dry conditions will raise the risk of wildfires breaking out for nearly every region across the Northwest Territories.

Yellowknife continues to deal with heavy smoke cover. The wildfire on the west side of the North Arm of Great Slave Lake and other fires across the territory and to the south will cause considerable smoke across most of the region – with especially intense smoke across Tłı̨cho communities. Yellowknife should see varying intensity, which will at times be very high in the coming days.

While rain has given some reprieve in Yellowknife and Behchoko, fire danger is extreme through most Tłı̨cho communities. Avoid all fires unless there is no other choice for cooking or warmth.