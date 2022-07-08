News Alerts Sign Up
Friday, July 8, 2022
Rogers “aware of problem”, gives no indication of when service will be restored

My True North Now Staff
Millions of Rogers customers Canada-wide are still without service.

The telecom company says all of their cell service, landlines, internet, and tv are out. The outage began around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning.

In a tweet earlier Friday morning, the company says it knows how important it is for customers to stay connected.  They are aware of the outage and have crews working on a solution but gave no indication of when the problem would be fixed or even what the issue is.

Some businesses on Rogers have reported not being able to use debit or credit machines, so best to grab some cash before heading out for your morning coffee run.

