The Northwest Territories RCMP would like to remind all travelers to take precautions and plan for the unexpected when planning trips by boat. If you are leaving for a trip, make sure you leave a detailed plan with a friend or family member that includes time of departure, time of arrival and destination.

The RCMP also recommend having extra fuel, food, water, matches and clothing, in case you have to stop unexpectedly. Always bring a satellite phone, radio or other device that you know how to use and that it is working properly. Most importantly, don’t forget to wear a Personal Flotation Device. PFD’s or life jackets save lives.

Finally, make sure your boat is in working condition. Be sure to familiarize yourself with your vessel and practice your emergency drills.

If you are boating and in need of help, dial 9-1-1 or contact your local RCMP detachment. Make sure to provide as much information as possible, including your location and if anyone is injured, to better assist rescuers in preparing a rapid response.

The following are tips for boating safety:

– Be familiar with the operation of your vessel and ensure it is in proper working condition prior to heading out on the water

– Carry extra fuel

– Have a spare battery or a means to recharge your boat battery and a backup motor

– Have everyone wear a lifejacket or personal floatation device

– Familiarize yourself with the area you will be travelling, learn about local hazards

– Familiarize yourself with marine navigation

– Check the marine forecast and warnings before heading out and monitor the weather for changes

– Ensure that you have the appropriate required safety equipment for your vessel: a bailer, paddles, a whistle or horn, and a throw rope

– Carry a satellite phone, marine radio, or other means of communication

– Inform someone of your travel plans, where you are going, who you are travelling with and when you plan to return

– Carry emergency supplies and learn survival skills

The Northwest Territories RCMP encourages everyone to have a plan, practice water safety and encourage others to do the same.