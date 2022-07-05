- Advertisement -

The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Minister’s Culture and Heritage Circle Awards (MCHC). The MCHC recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions and/or achievements that have impacted and strengthened the arts, cultures, heritage, and Indigenous languages as a valuable cultural resource in the NWT.

The purpose of these awards is to celebrate outstanding leadership in the North. The MCHC helps build awareness among all northerners about the importance of promoting, protecting, preserving and celebrating our unique cultures and ways of life.

Recipients are chosen from nominations put forward by other northerners in five different categories:

· Youth (25 years of age and under)

· Individual (26 years of age or older)

· Elder (50 years of age or older)

· Group

· Indigenous Language Revitalization

· Minister’s Choice

The deadline for nominations is on September 30th. To submit a nomination, follow this link.