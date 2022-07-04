- Advertisement -

On Saturday, July 16th, Yellowknife area golfers will have the opportunity to participate in a local qualifier of the RBC PGA Scramble. The qualifier will be hosted at Yellowknife Golf Club.

The RBC PGA Scramble is a national series of events, with the winners of each local qualifier being invited to participate in one of twelve Regional Finals later this summer. From there, each Regional Final winner will be awarded the chance to participate and win a National Championship at the prestigious Cabot Links Golf Course in Nova Scotia in the fall. The winners of the Yellowknife event will qualify for the regional final hosted at Wolf Creek Golf Resort in Ponoka, Alberta, in August.

The competition is open to teams of four eligible amateur golfers who all have an up-to-date Golf Canada handicap and are 19 years of age and older. In 2021, the RBC PGA Scramble saw over 10,000 golfers participate in over 150 local qualifiers across the country. There will also be a spot in each regional final reserved for an all-female team.

To register, head to the RBC PGA Scramble web page, which can be found by clicking here.