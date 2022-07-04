- Advertisement -

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the communities of Aklavik Region, Fort Good Hope Region, Fort Liard Region (including Nahanni Butte – Sambaa K’e), Inuvik Region, Norman Wells – Tulita Region, South Delta Region (including Ft. McPherson and Tsiigehtchic), and Wrigley Region. Temperatures reached at least 29 degrees Celsius on July 4th with high temperatures lasting for the rest of this week.

Exposure to extreme heat can result in heat-related illnesses including heat stroke. Symptoms of severe heat illness include: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; headaches; rapid breathing; extreme thirst and decreased urination. People at higher risk of adverse health impacts include young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses or on certain medications, and those who spend large amounts of time outdoors.

You can reduce your heat exposure and risk of illness by wearing loose-fitting/light weight clothing, staying hydrated, closing curtains and windows during the hottest hours, using air conditioners or fans, taking a cool shower or bath, visiting air-conditioned buildings, and scheduling outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day.

Workers and their employers should develop plans to work safely. People, especially children, and pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle during high temperatures.

- Advertisement -

During heat waves, residents, communities, and service providers should check in at least twice per day on those who are at highest risk of heat illness, especially the elderly and those who are homeless or socially isolated. Anyone feeling unwell due to the extreme heat should seek medical attention.

Additionally, the City of Yellowknife is re-implementing a mandatory open air burning ban. The ban includes the use of approved fire pits within the city.

Due to very dry conditions, no indication of rain in the forecast, and an expected increase in lightning activity later in the week, the City of Yellowknife’s Fire Chief, Nelson Johnson, has implemented an open air burning ban.

The City will be issuing fines for non-compliance. Anyone with a complaint regarding burning during the ban can call 867-873-2222. The open air burning ban will remain in effect until further notice. The public will be advised of a change in status as soon as one occurs.