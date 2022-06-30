- Advertisement -

An important wildfire update for the Dehcho from the Government of the Northwest Territories.

A wildfire burning between Wrigley and Fort Simpson is about 3000 hectares in size.

Highway one is shut down between kilometre markers 553 and 690 and the N'dulee crossing ferry is closed to the public to allow firefighters to do their work.

While there is much concern that communities are in danger, that is not true at this time.

Crews and aircraft are working hard to battle the wildfire and limit its growth.

They’re focusing their efforts on cabins and homes, including those near Willow Lake, and there will be regular updates when the situation changes.

In the meantime, stay safe, and please, do everything you can to prevent another

wildfire.