On June 13th, at approximately 1:51 p.m., the Yellowknife RCMP received a report a large group of people were attacking a person inside of a business on 53rd Street. Police responded and were advised a group of people had been involved in an altercation with a person. Police learned an employee of a local business tried to intervene and assist the person who was being assaulted by the group. The employee was then swarmed and assaulted by the group.

Both victims received minor injuries and were treated in hospital before being released.

The investigation determined five people, including four adults and one youth, were responsible for this assault. All of these people have been arrested and charged with multiple offences, namely, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault and mischief under five thousand dollars. Court appearances for the adults have been set for July 26th.

This investigation remains open and investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to determine if anyone else was involved in this incident. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111