The Hay River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 43 year-old Kallaya Dow of Hay River. Dow was last seen leaving the Hay River Health Centre at approximately 11:30 pm., on Tuesday, June 28.

Dow is described as 152 cm and 75 kg with a medium build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all black while riding a rose coloured bicycle.

Police are seeking to confirm Dow’s wellbeing and anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.

UPDATE:

Kallaya Dow has been located safe and sound. The RCMP extend their thanks to the community of Hay River for their assistance in this matter.