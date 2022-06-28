- Advertisement -

The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has announced how it will approach its disaster assistance to residents, small businesses, and local authorities in the Town of Hay River (THR) and on the K’atl’odeeche First Nation (KFN) reserve. Both communities experienced significant damage and/or loss caused by the 2022 spring flood.

Due to the unprecedented level of damage sustained, the GNWT will provide additional support to impacted residents and businesses. This means that in addition to providing assistance consistent with the Disaster Assistance Policy (DAP) and the Ministerial Disaster Assistance Funding Policy (DAFP), an exception is being granted. Eligible claims over $240,000 will be reimbursed at 100% for the first $240,000 and at 50% for the remainder of the claim.

Those with eligible claims may also receive an additional $75,000 for pre-approved mitigation measures, over and above their eligible claim amount.

Repairs and replacement of property damaged by flooding, on the KFN Reserve, will be reimbursed under the federal Emergency Management Assistance Program. The GNWT will work closely with KFN leadership and administration to coordinate flood recovery efforts on the reserve. This will involve collaboration with the Government of Canada through Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada as well as Indigenous Services Canada.

It is important for residents and small businesses to register with Municipal and Community Affairs as soon as possible and review the NWT Financial Disaster Assistance Handbooks for guidance on what is eligible for disaster assistance and how to apply. The deadline to submit claims for disaster assistance is December 31, 2023. This will provide two full construction seasons for the repair work to be completed.