- Advertisement -

Hay River RCMP have charged two people for various offences after responding to two separate search warrants in early June.

RCMP simultaneously executed search warrants at two residences while conducting an investigation in drug trafficking within the community. Information had been received that one of the homes had enhanced security measures in place to prevent police from entering the home. The use of specialized support units from Alberta and Yukon aided Hay River officers in entering the locations.

The two people who have been charged are Kallaya Dow, a 43-year-old from Hay River, and Mahad Mohamed Adar, a 27-year-old from Calgary, Alberta. Both individuals have been charged with Possession of the Proceeds of a Crime, and Adar was additionally charged with Six counts of Failing to Comply with Conditions.

Both Dow and Adar are scheduled to appear in court in Hay River on August 16. If anyone has any further information on this case, they are asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.