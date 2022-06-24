- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife is inviting residents to come to Somba K’e Civic Plaza on July 1 for a day of free family-friendly activities, local food vendors and artisans, and live performances from William Prince, Patrick Jacobson & the Bush Pilots and Bella Beats!

The event will begin at 12:15 p.m. with opening ceremonies and the Yellowknives Dene Drummers, and finishes at 5 p.m. This engaging and family-friendly event will feature local entertainment and activities like a bouncy castle and a balloon artist/magician, as well as live performances from William Prince at 1 p.m., Bella Beats at 2:45 p.m. and Patrick Jacobson and The Bush Pilots at 4 p.m. The day will conclude with the Yellowknives Dene Drummers.

A feature performance by William Prince will be broadcast on the nationwide Canadian Heritage Evening Show that can be viewed on Canadian Heritage’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Free swims at the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will also be available for residents to participate in throughout the evening. Residents can go to the Lane Swim from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Family Free Swim from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Public Free Swim from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., for no cost. Funding from Canadian Heritage has helped make this event and activities possible.

The holiday is one where we celebrate everyone living in Canada, and continue to acknowledge the past and commit to working together towards reconciliation and building a future for our country that we can be proud of.