The Sǫǫ̀mba K’è Multicultural Festival is all set to go on Sunday, with organizers looking to show off the culture, and food of the Akaitcho, Dehcho, Sahtu, Gwich’in and Tłı̨chǫ peoples.

In addition, there will be representation showing off the best of nations including India, Hong Kong, Ethiopia, Pakistan, South Korea, and Mexico.

Integration Advisor at Intercultural Centre NWT Stephanie van Pelt says the 2021 event was held immediately after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and it showed, with a large turn out. She says they hope to see as big a turn out this year with such a wide array of events.

“In a world of increased polarization, we are humbled and honoured to host a meaningful gathering and celebration of culture and diversity on Chief Drygeese territory,” she adds.

Van Pelt adds, in addition to the food and culture aspects, those taking part will also be able to explore booths from the Aboriginal Sports Circle, Philippine Association of Yellowknife, Présence Francophone, BACupNorth, Diversity NWT and Nunavut, Chinese Cultural Association of Yellowknife, and CDÉTNO.

The NWT Literacy Council will also be giving away free books to anyone completing the bingo sheet provided at the Somba K’e Park entrance, while supplies last.