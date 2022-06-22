- Advertisement -

Nunavut’s Minister of Environment David Akeeagok and the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) for the Northwest Territories, Shane Thompson hosted a meeting on barren-ground caribou management on June 16, 2022.

They were joined by Nunavut co-management partners from Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., Kitikmeot Inuit Association, Ekaluktutiak Hunters & Trappers Organization and Kugluktuk Angoniatit Association. Also attending from the NWT were representatives from the Tłı̨chǫ Government, Northwest Territory Métis Nation and North Slave Métis Alliance.

This gathering was the latest in a series of regular meetings of wildlife co-management partners to discuss research, monitoring and management actions to support barren- ground caribou management and conservation.

Leaders and officials from both jurisdictions talked about how to enhance communication and coordination between wildlife co-management partners as they continue to work together to help support the conservation and recovery of shared transboundary caribou herds, in particular the Bathurst and Beverly herds.

Both Environment Ministers recognize that protecting barren-ground caribou is a shared responsibility, and requires dedication, commitment, and action of all co-management partners.

Participants in this weeks meeting reaffirmed a shared goal of wisely managing barren- ground caribou herds to ensure this important resource is protected for future generations.