- Advertisement -

Countless Yellowknife residents filled the grounds of the Somba Ke Park as the city celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day.

The skies were perfectly clear over the Park as the North Slave Métis Alliance (NSMA) hosted their annual indigenous Peoples Day Fish Fry. While the lines were long, water bottles and juice boxes were passed around to help alleviate some of the heat.

Music filled the air, as various performers were brought in to help celebrate the day, and make it feel more like a proper festival. Yellowknife’s Dene Drummers, as well as local and Edmonton based fiddlers delighted the crowds with their music.

The seafood itself was traditionally prepared by the various indigenous groups of the area, and for some is the only opportunity of the year to taste such delectable delights.