- Advertisement -

The NWTRPA is looking for new name for their annual Walking Challenge.

Formerly known as Walk to Tuk, the NWTRPA Walking Challenge, was established in 2010 by the NWT Recreation and Parks Association (NWTRPA). The Walking Challenge is well known throughout the NWT and gains high participation from NWT residents every year.

In 2021, the NWTRPA decided to temporarily change the name to the NWTRPA Walking Challenge as the organization was informed that the original name was offensive to residential school survivors, particularly because two of three children died walking to Tuktuuyaqtuuq/Tuktoyaktuk trying to escape a residential school in 1972.

The Committee’s goal will be to choose a new name this year, after engaging with Indigenous groups, stakeholders, participants, and Members of the NWTRPA.

- Advertisement -

“The NWTRPA is committed to decolonization and reconciliation with respect to its offerings, content, delivery, and protocols. We look forward to working with NWT residents and communities to ensure the Walking Challenge is being delivered in a respectful manner,” says Sheena Tremblay, Executive Director of the NWTRPA.

The 2018 – 2021 Strategic Plan can be found on the NWTRPA website by clicking here.

The NWTRPA is putting out a call to all NWT residents to join the Walking Challenge Advisory Committee to examine and rename the challenge, as well as review the program. Knowledge of Indigenous culture and history is an asset.