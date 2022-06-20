- Advertisement -

The search for Anthony McLaughlin in Fort Liard has concluded with the discovery of human remains.

On June 15, the Fort Liard RCMP were advised that 65 year old Anthony McLaughlin had failed to return a rental car to Fort Nelson, BC. RCMP determined that McLaughlin had been in the Fort Liard area hiking. The rental vehicle was found unoccupied in the Demo Forest Area of Fort Liard.

The investigation continued throughout the rest of the week, and into the weekend until a new development was made on Sunday, June 19th.

Searchers located a deceased male within the search area that was tentatively identified as Anthony McLaughlin. His next of kin have been notified of the discovery. This incident will continue to be investigated by the Office of the Chief Coroner of the Northwest Territories.

The RCMP would like to thank everyone that assisted with this search and rescue effort. This is a tragic result and the RCMP express their condolences to Mr. McLaughlin’s family.