Joint Task Force North will conduct the Prospector Challenge 2022 on Thursday, June 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Participating members of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP will be conducting a variety of fitness challenges around Frame Lake Trail, Niven Subdivision, Yellowknife Ski Club, and Old Town.

No roads will be closed, however, there will be minor traffic delays near the Niven Subdivision entrance as teams portage across the road. Every effort will be made to minimize disruption to local residents.

The Prospector Challenge 2022 represents an outstanding opportunity for our military members to undertake a significant personal and team challenge while continuing to develop their mental and physical fitness.