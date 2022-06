Born in Yellowknife, Ashley moved away when he was older but after not enjoying life in the big city he found himself back in Yellowknife. After it was started by his cousin it was suggested to Ashley that he check out the North Slave Metis Alliance. Now over ten years later Ashley has been a great help to the NSMA, Helping out with their yearly fish fry whenever he is asked. A real Community Champion.

Listen to Tyler’s Chat with Ashley here!