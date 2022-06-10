- Advertisement -

On June 9, members of Inuvik RCMP responded to a report of a male in possession of concealed firearm. Police initiated an investigation and subsequently arrested four male individuals without incident and taken into custody. Two of the individuals have since been released unconditionally. The two other individuals are facing criminal charges:

23 year old Mohamed Ahmed Osman: 1 count of Obstruction, Sec 129 CC, Released on an Undertaking for court July 19, 2022 in Inuvik Territorial Court

22 year old Abi Abdulla Salah: 3 counts of Breach of Release Order, Sec 145(5)(a) CC x 3, Remanded to custody pending court in Yellowknife June 13, 2022.

The suspected firearm was not located. The investigation is continuing.

North District Advisory NCO S/Sgt Bruce McGREGOR states, ”the RCMP take any firearms related call very serious and take the appropriate police response proportional to the level of risk to ensure the safety of the public and responding members”

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111