- Advertisement -

Mandatory COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers will soon be temporarily lifted at airports in Canada.

Reports say the federal government will end the practice as soon as tomorrow (Saturday) and only unvaccinated travellers will be required to take a test when entering Canada.

The testing for fully vaccinated travellers will be suspended from Saturday until June 30th but it could be brought back.

Government officials are also expected to announce that the testing for u nvaccinated travellers will be moved off-site.

The testing has been blamed by some for the long lines and delays at airports throughout the country.