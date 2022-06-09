- Advertisement -

Hay River’s “Hay Days” Festival has been officially cancelled this year, and is expected to return in 2023.

As currently being experienced with many volunteer organizations and events across Canada, the Rotary Club of Hay River Sunrise has seen a decrease in active membership partially attributed to COVID‐19 limitations, an aging community demographic and unfilled key management committee roles.

Following four very successful, exciting and expanding festivals, it is with heavy hearts that the management committee of Hay Days Festival “the South Slave’s premiere music, arts and cultural festival” have made the decision to postpone hosting the next festival until 2023.

This additional time will allow the Rotary Club of Hay River Sunrise to actively recruit new membership and fill a number of key management roles that were vacated earlier this year.

The committee in charge of the Hay Days Festival have unwavering pride and belief in this festival and the benefits brought to the community and region as a whole, and with that in mind wants to ensure the same diverse and high‐quality series of events for future celebrations. This gap year will prepare and bring all committee members up to speed with the organizational, financial and personnel requirements required for continued success in the future.

Hay Days Festival events were transitioned and undertaken as a project of the Rotary Club of Hay River Sunrise in 2017 with a one‐year hiatus in 2020 due to COVID‐19 restrictions in the NWT.