- Advertisement -

On May 1st, at approximately 11:13 PM, the Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building located on the 5100 block of 53rd Street in Yellowknife. Police attended and determined an 18-year-old man had been shot. This man was transported to the Stanton Territorial Hospital and subsequently the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton for additional medical treatment.

An investigation led by the Yellowknife General Investigation Section with the assistance of the “G” Division Forensic Identification Section resulted in Hilah Rose McCauley (19) of Norman Wells, NT, being charged with attempted murder. McCauley’s charges remain before the court.

Additionally, a 17-year-old youth from Edmonton, Alberta was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and aggravated assault. This youth was arrested on June 2nd, in High Level, Alberta and has been remanded into custody.

The youth is in the process of being transported to the Northwest Territories to appear in court for these outstanding charges.

Investigators are still continuing to identify additional suspects that were involved in this incident. Anyone who has additional information about this case is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.