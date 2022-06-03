- Advertisement -

Premier Caroline Cochrane tabled an update on Emerging Stronger: Planning our Economic and Social Recovery Together in the Legislative Assembly.

The update to Emerging Stronger highlights the progress the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has made to recover from the pandemic over the course of the past year despite numerous challenges both in terms of the spread of COVID-19 and broader economic uncertainty and social instability.

Originally tabled in May 2021, Emerging Stronger built on the commitments made in the Mandate of the Government of the Northwest Territories, 2019-2023 to revitalize the economy, support communities and people to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic, and to bridge the social gaps exposed by the pandemic.

Over the past year, the GNWT has sought and received input from Indigenous governments, business and industry groups, Regular MLAs, and the public on actions to support social and economic recovery. That input has been used to update the plan to reflect shared priorities.