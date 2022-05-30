- Advertisement -

The Liberal government is introducing legislation to implement a national freeze on handgun ownership in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the legislation, dubbed Bill C21, if passed, will make it no longer possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in the country.

In other words, Trudeau says, the federal government would be capping the market for handguns.

He says the new bill would also increase maximum criminal penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking. In addition, the federal government would require the permanent alteration of long gun magazines, so they can never hold more than 5 rounds.