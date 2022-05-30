- Advertisement -

On May 27th, 2022, Yellowknife detachment received a report from an employee of the Downtown Liquor Store on 49th Street in Yellowknife two young persons had entered the store to steal alcohol. The investigation determined these youth were stopped from entering the store which resulted in one of the youth threatened to stab an employee and subsequently punching this employee.

A 14 year-old and 16 year-old youth were arrested nearby for Robbery as well as breaches of a court order. Both youth have been remanded into custody.

The employee did not require medical treatment.

Anyone who has further information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111