The Government of Canada recently provided a sizable donation to the NWT’s Habitat for Humanity projects.

Late last week, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for Housing Northwest Territories, announced a total federal investment of $687,440 and a contribution of $100,000 from Housing Northwest Territories that supported the construction of two homes in Northwest Territories.

These two homes located in Yellowknife and Dettah, are now complete and occupied and have helped two families realize their dream of home ownership.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible by the National Housing Strategy’s (NHS) National Housing Co-Investment Fund.