During the early morning hours of May 25, 2022, the RCMP in Tuktoyaktuk responded to a house fire in that community. Following fire suppression efforts by the local Fire Department, police found the body of a deceased male inside the residence. The RCMP are now working with the NWT Coroner’s Office and the Office of the Fire Marshall in determining the cause of death and the cause of the fire. Foul play is not suspected at this time. The name of the deceased is not being released.

NT RCMP would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Anyone with information on the fire are asked to contact the Tuktoyaktuk RCMP detachment at 867-977-1111