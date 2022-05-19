- Advertisement -

The Government of the Northwest Territories says it continues to provide support to communities, with The Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation emergency transitioning from response to recovery.

As part of the GNWTs daily update, officials say Territorial and Regional Emergency Management Organizations are activated and providing resources for planning, coordination, and emergency management and recovery operations, with communities taking the lead on response and recovery activities and are supported by the GNWT as needed.