Gas prices are rising to new highs across the country, and that includes the pumps right here in Yellowknife.

It was recently reported that, all across Canada, many gas station saw their prices rise above two dollars per litre, which is a record high for many stations. The average price nationally has hit two dollars and six cents.

According to the website “GasBuddy,” the highest gas prices in Yellowknife are currently just below the national average, at one dollar and ninety two cents. The lowest price in Yellowknife is one dollar and seventy seven cents.

There are a handful of ways to make sure the gas in your vehicle lasts as long as possible.

First, don’t accelerate or brake too suddenly. The harder your engine works, the more gas it’s going to take. Rapid acceleration and high-speed driving make your engine work harder, and therefore, it sucks up more gasoline. In addition to quick acceleration, braking suddenly often also wastes fuel, too. This is why coasting to a red light or down a hill is recommended.

Another tip is to avoid leaving your car idling for too long. Newer vehicles are often equipped with engines that will shut themselves down if led\ft idling for a set amount of time. For those who use older vehicles, it is recommended that you turn off the engine if you are safely parked in any location for more than 30 seconds. Idling can cost you up to half a gallon of fuel per hour, depending on engine size and air conditioner use.