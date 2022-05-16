Water Boil Advisory Lifted for Délı̨nę

- Advertisement -

The Chief Environmental Health Officer is advising all residents in the community of Délı̨nę that the precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.

Residents who receive their water from the Community Government of Délı̨nę were asked to boil their water due to higher than normal turbidity (muddy water). There have been no illnesses associated with drinking water reported in the community.

The Community Government of Délı̨nę and the Chief Environmental Health Officer have

observed that the turbidity levels have dropped to acceptable levels in water from the water plant. The precautionary Boil Water Advisory is now lifted. Normal use of drinking water may resume.