Crazy Indians Brotherhood Holds BBQ Lunch for Hay River Residents

The people of Yellowknife have once again provided for their neighbours from Hay River.

With many Hay River residents temporarily staying at the YK Multiplex, the Crazy Indians Brotherhood decided to put together a “Feed the People” event to help provide food for those displaced by the floods.

One of the members of C.I.B., Michael “Sparrow” Fat shared the pleasantly simple reason that they organized the lunch.

“It’s a necessity. We just had to get out here, help out everybody we can. That’s what we’re all about, that’s what we do!”

Michael also shared how the lunch event was able to come together in such little time.

“We got together a couple days ago knowing that this was going on and that we knew we had to do something to help. We immediately had some ideas planned out, so a lot of this we already had in place, like the barbecues and everything. It was just an appropriate timing.”

Dozens of hamburgers and hot dogs were available to the people of Hay River. It was a simple cookout to help keep their spirits high as they continue to endure a difficult time of crisis.