United Way NWT Raising Money for Flood Relief

Yet another group is getting ready to provide support to Hay River.

The United Way NWT is preparing to raise money for the people of Hay River, many of whom have been displaced by the severe flooding that has struck the community.

To ensure that immediate support is being provided, United Way NWT is using internal funds to get the first round of supports moving to help feed those evacuated in Hay River. With evacuation orders now in place for the Town of Hay River, United Way NWT will continue to support those are displaced and the non-profit organizations who are on the frontlines of these efforts.

Funds will also be going towards any other communities that are dealing with spring flooding, and to make sure that those affected by flooding will get the short-term and long-term help they need.

The United Way NWT is pleased to partner with the Government of the Northwest Territories in a fundraising campaign to match up to $150,000 to provide funding support immediately and longer term to those communities facing flooding.

The United Way is not the only entity that will be providing assistance either. the Yellowknife Co-op will be accepting donations at their tills, and sending the money along for Flood Relief. It was also recently announced that the GNWT will be matching up to $150,000 in donations to the victims of severe spring flooding.

If you would like to help, donations to the NWT Flood Relief can be made by clicking here.