GNWT Provides Update for Hay River Flooding

The GNWT has provided an official update to the flooding situation in Hay River.

The South Slave Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) Service Centre, which services Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Enterprise remains open. Residents who are experiencing financial difficulties may apply for benefits under the Income Assistance program. This program provides financial assistance to residents to assist with their basic and enhanced needs. For more information call 867-874-5050 or 1-833-926-2110.

Fees are being waived for anyone who has lost their NWT driver’s licence or NWT General Identification Card in the flood. Identification will be re-issued for those who may not have back-up documentation at this time. The Hay River recycling depot is closed, tentatively reopening May 17.

Housing NWT staff are working with Regional EMO to relocate seniors displaced from Riverview Lodge and Whispering Willows Seniors Complex. GNWT staff are on standby at the Hay River Merlyn Carter Airport until the flooding situation improves. Highway staff are monitoring Highway 2 and all other Highways in the South Slave region.

For more information on the Town of Hay River’s emergency response, click here.