RCMP Respond to Plane Crash Near Jean Marie River

- Advertisement -

At 9:00am Fort Simpson RCMP received a report of a crashed plane 45 kilometres northeast of Jean Marie River. A call for assistance was received from the International Emergency Response Center, after the 52 year old male pilot sent an SOS message via their Garmin communication device.

Officers contacted the Joint Rescue Command Center in Trenton, Ontario to advise a small, single engine plane, with only the pilot on board had crashed in a remote area and needed assistance. The pilot reported no injuries.

Arrangements were made for a charter helicopter along with Fort Simpson RCMP members to travel to the crash site and provide aid.

Officers located the crashed plane upside down in an open area, about 45 minutes flying time from Fort Simpson. The pilot was located unharmed and transported back to Fort Simpson.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.