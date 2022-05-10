Fort Smith Hosting Fund Raiser Concert for Hay River

- Advertisement -

Some financial aid is about to come to the people of Hay River.

Coming up on Friday, May 13th, the town of Fort Smith will be holding a fundraiser concert to help raise money for the people affected by the severe flooding in Hay River.

This event is being organized by Andrew Shedden, the music, art, and drama teacher at the Paul William Kaeser High School in Fort Smith, who took the time to share why he decided to put this fundraiser together.

“I’ve just seen a lot of the pictures coming out of Hay River, and the K’atl’odeeche First Nation, and it looks like a lot of people are just having their whole homes devastated. So I talked to Dana Furgesson, the owner of one of the pubs here in town, and I said I would donate my time and equipment to run an open stage this weekend.”

The pub in question is Dirty O’Fergies, and their stage will be available for anyone who wished to perform. Guests who will be coming to enjoy the entertainment are encouraged to pay whatever they are able at the door to help the people of Hay River. The bar itself will be donating a portion of their alcohol sales from the evening as well.

Shedden explained that this event has come together very quickly, which may be a good thing in this case.

“I think it’s one of those things where, we could plan it for a while, but if we can get money into their hands sooner rather than later, it’s probably better for them.”

Shedden himself will be one of the performers for the event, though he added that no other musicians have been officially confirmed, though all are welcome to come by and take part in the evening. He added that a similar event took place in Fort Simpson last year, which did have a fairly good turnout, and was able to raise several thousand dollars. He is hoping for a similar conclusion for this event, aiming for around three to four thousand dollars.

Shedden finished by saying that if anyone outside of Fort Smith would like to donate, they can reach out to him through the Bell Rock Recording Facebook page. The concert at Dirty O’Fergies will run from 7 to 11pm on Friday, May 13th.