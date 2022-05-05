Recipients of Ministerial Literacy Awards Announced

- Advertisement -

The recipients for 2021 Northwest Territories (NWT) Ministerial Literacy awards and the Council of the Federation Literacy award have been announced.

The NWT Literacy Awards were first created back in 2002, and are designed to showcase the very best in the categories of Youth and Adult Learners, Exceptional Educators, and Organizations and Businesses across the Territory.

The Council of the Federation Literacy Awards, established in 2004, celebrate the valuable contributions made by Canadians in the field of literacy, as well as adult learners who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to literacy.

The 2021 recipients are:

- Advertisement -

· Northern Mosaic Network – Council of the Federation Literacy Award

· Y (Lily) Hong – Youth Learner Award

· Oyunbileg Bernabe – Adult Learner Award

· Carolyne Whenham – Outstanding NWT Educator

· Yellowknife Book Cellar – Judith Drinnan – Outstanding Support for Literacy Development NWT Business Award

- Advertisement -

· Michael Mifflin – Second Language Learner Award

· Mentor Apprenticeship Program Participants – Second Language Learner Award

o Alicia Camille – Tłı̨chǫ

o Amy Amos – Gwich’in

o Bertha Drygeese – Dene Suline

o Dwayne Drescher – Inuvialuktun

o Joy Vital – Dene Kede

o Kerry-Ann Franki – Tłı̨chǫ

o Valerie Lamalice – Dene Zhatıé

o Patricia Manuel – Dene Kede

· Aurora College – Supporting Literacy through Technology Award

The nomination period for the 2022 Literacy Awards has now opened. The deadline to nominate a literacy champion for the Premiers of Canada Council of the Federation of Literacy Award is June 24. Nominations for NWT Ministerial Literacy Awards are due August 18. Nomination forms and criteria for the awards can be found here.