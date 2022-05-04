Inmate Back in Custody after Escaping Fort Smith Correctional Complex

- Advertisement -

A male inmate who escaped custody from the Fort Smith Correctional Complex on the evening of April 30, was located and arrested the morning of May 1, and is now in custody.

A full critical incident review will be completed to determine the circumstances of the escape and work towards any improvements necessary.

The Department of Justice has the responsibility to uphold the protection and safety of individuals in their care and custody as well as the safety of staff and the public with the utmost diligence.

The Department of Justice wants to thank G Division RCMP for their assistance.