YK RCMP Respond to Shooting on 53rd Street

On May 1st, at approximately 11:13 PM, the Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building located on the 5100 block of 53rd Street in Yellowknife. Officers attended and determined an 18-year-old man had been shot multiple times. This man was transported to the Stanton Territorial hospital and subsequently the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton for additional medical treatment.

At this time, this man’s injuries are not life threatening in nature. It is believed the parties involved in this incident are known to each other and there is no immediate risk to the public.

Investigators believe there are witnesses that have yet to come forward. Anyone who was present in or near the building at the time of this incident is encouraged to reach out to police as soon as possible. The Yellowknife RCMP can be reached at 669-1111.