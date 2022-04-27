It Was All Worms and Bikes for Tuesday’s Earth Week Events

- Advertisement -

Earth Week events continue to take place throughout the city, teaching various lessons of sustainability.

Two different events took place on Tuesday, each of them approaching the subject of sustainability from very different angles.

The first was a “Worm Workshop,” held at the Yellowknife Public Library. For the first hour of the presentation, the staff worked with children. They played around with the worms for a time, and taught them the basics of composting.

For the second hour, a composting expert was brought in on a zoom call. This part of the presentation was intended mainly for adults to ask some more complicated questions about the field of composting.

the second of Tuesday’s events was a bicycle tune-up gathering. Children and adults alike were invited to visit the Ecology North Office with their bikes, and find any ways that they might be able to improve their performance. Seasoned bikers were present as volunteers to help the less experienced riders give their bikes the upgrade they needed.

This was not the first year for the bike tune-up event, and the turnout was just as good this year as it had been in the past. The goal of the event was to promote sustainable transportation that also helps keep people active.

More Earth Week events are scheduled until Thursday evening, all of which have been organized by Ecology North.