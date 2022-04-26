The Royal Tour Itinerary Has Finally Been Released

- Advertisement -

The schedule for the 2022 Royal Tour of Canada has been released.

Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will spend three days in Canada in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

This year marks 70 years since Her Majesty became Queen.

According to senior Government of Canada officials, the tour will start in St. John’s on May 17.

This will mark the Royal’s first visit to Newfoundland and Labrador since 2009 and the Duchess of Cornwall’s first Canadian tour.

They will participate in a moment of reflection and prayer with Indigenous Leaders at the Heart Garden, which was created to honour and remember the Indigenous children who attended residential schools in Labrador and Northern Newfoundland.

The royal couple will arrive in Ottawa on May 18. The Prince of Wales will be invested into the Order of Military Merit during a ceremony at Rideau Hall. Afterwards, he and The Duchess of Cornwall will lay a wreath in honour of Canadian veterans and active service members at the National War Memorial near Parliament Hill.

They will also meet with members and organizations within the Canadian Ukrainian community and take part in a traditional prayer service at a cathedral in Ottawa and learn about what Canada is doing to support Ukraine.

The Prince of Wales will be involved in bilateral meetings with Governor General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ending with an evening reception where Their Royal Highnesses will celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee at Rideau Hall.

The royal couple’s last stop in the Northwest Territories will be highlighted by a visit to Dettah, a Dene First Nation community, to experience local culture. The Prince of Wales will also be appointed as an Honorary Canadian Ranger to mark the Canadian Rangers’ 75th anniversary.

Their Royal Highnesses won’t just be visiting dettah. They will also make an expected stop at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre to will meet with local food producers, and take part in a discussion about Treaty 11 at an exhibit from the Tłı̨chǫ Government. They will unveil a plaque at the Northwest Territories Jubilee Garden as part of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

The Prince of Wales will meet with local experts to discuss the impact of climate change in the Northwest Territories and the importance of Indigenous-led initiatives to address these challenges. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Lynn’s Place, a safe housing centre and community organization that offers services to women and children fleeing violence.

The tour will end at the Ceremonial Circle for a Platinum Jubilee Celebration and unveiling of a plaque at the Northwest Territories Platinum Jubilee Garden.