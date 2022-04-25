De Beers Group Announces New Women’s Scholarships

- Advertisement -

De Beers Group has just announced a new set of scholarships for women.

Fourteen new scholarships are now available to Canadian women entering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) or similar subjects at universities and colleges in Canada. Ten new scholarships, each worth $4,500, will be awarded through Scholarships Canada annually as part of a three-year $135,000 De Beers Building Forever commitment to accelerating opportunities for women in STEM.

In addition, De Beers Group will fund four new $5,000 entrance scholarships annually over the next four years to support women in STEM at the University of Calgary, two in science and two in engineering. Individuals interested in applying for these scholarships need to apply directly through the University.

This is a new program and builds on the success of the previous program between De Beers and UN Women which awarded USD$408,000 in scholarships to Canadian women in STEM from 2018-2021.

Applications for these scholarships will be available from May 1st to July 31st. for applicants enrolling in September 2022. Priority for the awards is given to Indigenous women, and women living in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Northern Ontario. Applications can be found by clicking here.