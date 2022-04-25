Yellowknife Resident in Hospital After Motor Vehicle Collision

- Advertisement -

On April 21st, at approximately 9:20 PM, the Yellowknife RCMP received a report of an assault and subsequent pedestrian vs. motor vehicle collision near Bison Estates. The initial investigation determined two women had been in a physical altercation near a parking area by Bison Estates which resulted in a motor vehicle subsequently hitting a pedestrian who had been walking near this location. The pedestrian was not involved in the incident involving both women.

The pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and was transferred to the University Of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton for medical care. The pedestrian remains in serious condition.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.