The Folk On The Rocks Lineup is Complete!

Everyone is here!

The third and final wave of musical artists have been announced for Folk on the Rocks 2022!

Here is the full list of artists for the third wave:

Donovan Woods – Canadian folk and country singer-songwriter, Donovan Woods, writes songs that are for and about everyone. As respected as he is as a solo artist, he’s evolving and upending our expectations of how his music sounds.

Kimmortal – Kimmortal is a queer non-binary filipinx artist and rapper known for their powerful stage presence and multi-dimensional approach to music.

Pantayo – Pantayo is an all-women kulintang ensemble based in Toronto. They combine percussive metallophones and drums from kulintang traditions of Southern Philippines with electronic and synth-based grooves.

Sara Dufour – Hailing from Dolbeau-Mistassini, this brilliant singer-songwriter released her debut EP, Le Breaker, in 2015.

Ellen Froese – Folk singer-songwriter Ellen Froese’s comforting and husky warble gets crowds a lil’ groovy and commands presence on Canadian and international stages.

St.Arnaud – Edmonton indie-pop songster St.Arnaud is a little bit of everywhere to everyone. Simply orchestrated solo and band-performances, and impeccably-composed, St.Arnaud’s debut LP, The Cost of Living (October 2019), is a stunning sonic achievement.

Joey Nowyuk – Joey Nowyuk is an award-winning singer and songwriter from Pangnirtung, Nunavut. His beat-heavy, guitar driven songs – some in Inuktitut, some in English – tell stories of his life up North, always shining a ray of optimism and hope throughout.

Saltwater Hank – Tsimshian folk artist Saltwater Hank has a natural comedic timing throughout his songwriting and performance, and the many hours spent on all of his chosen instruments are shown through his skillful delivery.

Michael Peter Olsen – Michael Peter Olsen is a composer, cellist, record producer and Grammy nominated songwriter. Michael will be performing an immersive solo set of his new works in a style he calls “Post Cello”, a deconstruction of western classical cello and forms.

Cynergii – Cynergii aka Chad Hinchey is a born and raised northern producer, artist and DJ with a passion for music.

Ranec – Electro House Producer from Windsor, Canada.

SkyFire Taiko – Taiko is a style of drumming originating in Japan that combines music with martial arts. Inspired by the energy and interplay of the northern lights, SkyFire Taiko features Nancy Mullick and Kevin Cull who started performing together in 2015.

Bella Beats – The Bella Beats is a high performance dance troupe, with a focus on building connection in the community.

Taiga Yoga – Taiga Yoga Yellowknife yoga studio will be teaching yoga classes during their sets.

Northern Mosaic Network – Running since 2017, the Performing Arts & Queer Justice Camp is a week-long joint project between Northern Mosaic Network and Folk on the Rocks. The camp hosts an NWT-based artist and an artist from elsewhere in Canada to mentor young artists and share their skills. Youth spend the week talking about social justice issues that impact the 2SLGBTQIPA+ community and write songs, spoken word poetry and performance art, all to perform it at Folk on the Rocks!

A full schedule of events for FOTR 2022 will be releas3ed in the coming weeks. The event is set to take place from July 15th to the 17th. Early bird tickets are still available, and can be purchased on the Folk On The Rocks website by clicking here.