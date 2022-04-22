Folk On The Rocks Releases Third and Final Wave of Artist Announcements

- Advertisement -

The 3rd Wave of the Folk On The Rocks 2022 Lineup is here!

We are thrilled to announce the third and final wave of artists that will be playing at Folk On The Rocks on July 15-17, 2022.

The 3rd Wave of the Lineup for Folk On The Rocks 2022:

Donovan Woods – Canadian folk and country singer-songwriter, Donovan Woods, writes

songs that are for and about everyone. As respected as he is as a solo artist, he’s evolving

and upending our expectations of how his music sounds.

Kimmortal – Kimmortal is a queer non-binary filipinx artist and rapper known for their

powerful stage presence and multi-dimensional approach to music.

Pantayo – Pantayo is an all-women kulintang ensemble based in Toronto. They combine

percussive metallophones and drums from kulintang traditions of Southern Philippines with

electronic and synth-based grooves.

Sara Dufour – Hailing from Dolbeau-Mistassini, this brilliant singer-songwriter released her

debut EP, Le Breaker, in 2015.

Ellen Froese – Folk singer-songwriter Ellen Froese’s comforting and husky warble gets

crowds a lil’ groovy and commands presence on Canadian and international stages.

St.Arnaud – Edmonton indie-pop songster St.Arnaud is a little bit of everywhere to everyone. Simply orchestrated solo and band performances, and impeccably composed, St.Arnaud’s debut LP, The Cost of Living (October 2019), is a stunning sonic achievement.

Joey Nowyuk – Joey Nowyuk is an award-winning singer and songwriter from Pangnirtung, Nunavut. His beat-heavy, guitar-driven songs – some in Inuktitut, some in English – tell stories of his life up North, always shining a ray of optimism and hope throughout.

Saltwater Hank – Tsimshian folk artist Saltwater Hank has a natural comedic timing

throughout his songwriting and performance, and the many hours spent on all of his chosen instruments are shown through his skillful delivery.

Michael Peter Olsen – Michael Peter Olsen is a composer, cellist, record producer and

Grammy-nominated songwriter. Michael will be performing an immersive solo set of his new

works in a style he calls “Post Cello”, a deconstruction of western classical cello and forms.

Cynergii – Cynergii aka Chad Hinchey is a born and raised northern producer, artist and DJ

with a passion for music.

Ranec – Electro House Producer from Windsor, Canada.

SkyFire Taiko – Taiko is a style of drumming originating in Japan that combines music with

martial arts. Inspired by the energy and interplay of the northern lights, SkyFire Taiko

features Nancy Mullick and Kevin Cull who started performing together in 2015.

Bella Beats – The Bella Beats is a high-performance dance troupe, with a focus on building

connection in the community.

Taiga Yoga – Taiga Yoga Yellowknife yoga studio will be teaching yoga classes during their

sets.

Northern Mosaic Network – Running since 2017, the Performing Arts & Queer Justice Camp is a week-long joint project between Northern Mosaic Network and Folk on the Rocks. The camp hosts an NWT-based artist and an artist from elsewhere in Canada to mentor young artists and share their skills. Youth spend the week talking about social justice issues that impact the 2SLGBTQIPA+ community and write songs, spoken word poetry and performance art, all to perform it at Folk on the Rocks!

You can grab your early bird tickets for Folk On The Rocks HERE!

The Complete Lineup for Folk On The Rocks 2022:

Joel Plaskett, Haviah Mighty, Donovan Woods, Kimmortal, ZOON, MONOWHALES, Mo Kenney, Stu Larsen, PIQSIQ, Pantayo, Ghostkeeper, Queer Songbook Orchestra, Josh Q and The Trade Offs, Leaf Rapids, Sara Dufour, Wolf Saga (DJ Set), Mise En Scene. Ellen Froese. Joey Nowyuk, Shauna Seeteenak, Red Hot Hayseeds, St.Arnaud, Saltwater Hank, Kalilah Rampanen, alex & ana, NARA, Michael Peter Olsen, Gnarwhal, CYNERGII, Ranec, Will’s Jams, Peekaboo Kazoo, One North Recordings, SkyFire Taiko, Aurora Fiddle Society, NWT Creative Collective. Glam on the Rocks, Taiga Yoga, Bella Beats, Northern Mosaic Network

And The Yellowknives Dene Drummers