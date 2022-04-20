Inuvik RCMP Investigating Two Break and Enter Thefts

- Advertisement -

Inuvik RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in solving two break and enter thefts that occurred outside of store hours at Arctic Digital in Inuvik, NT on March 24, and April 2.

In the early morning hours of March 24, Inuvik RCMP received information that two suspects had gained access to Arctic Digital by breaking a window. An undisclosed amount of cash was then stolen.

On April 2, just after 1:00 AM, two suspects gained access to Arctic Digital through the boarded up broken window. Police were able to obtain surveillance footage but have not yet been able to identify those responsible. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the attached surveillance photograph.

Anyone with information about these break and enter thefts is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.