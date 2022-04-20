Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Scoobie!

“Scoobie is a sweet gentle soul looking for a permanent retirement home. With his recent health improvements, he’s thankfully gone from a “short-term commitment” to a happy guy with a few more years ahead of him. This 11-year-old man just wants to be your slow-paced companion. He loves slow off-leash walks in the bush, being by your side (asleep or awake), and many many pats while his head rests in your lap. He loves people, is indifferent to most other dogs, listens to basic commands, and will melt your heart with his eyes. He does not like fast movements (unless you have a hot dog in hand), and young male dogs who can’t just let an old male dog retire in peace.Scoobie has a couple health issues, but they are easily managed. He’s on daily thyroid medication and has a touch of arthritis. He can still “jump” into a vehicle, and manage a few stairs….. but please don’t make him sit just for the sake of sitting – he accepts treats while standing. And for those who want to know – yes he recalls to “Scooby-Doo where are you?”.”