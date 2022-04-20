No Shame I Love My Propane Game Giveaway

By
My True North Now Saff
-
It’s that time of year again, Yellowknife…time to get your GRILL on!

To celebrate, Yellowknife Co-op and 100.1 True North FM want you to see how much you love and enjoy grilling!

To enter, submit a photo* of your BBQ/Propane Tank and tell us about it for your chance to win 1 of 3 great prizes courtesy of Yellowknife Co-op!

Prizes include;

  • 1st place – 1 Year’s Worth of Propane that includes; 5 (20) Lbs Propane Refills
  • 2nd place – 3 (20) Lbs Propane Refills
  • 3rd place – 2 (20) Lbs Propane Refills

The top 3 entries will be posted on the 100.1 True North FM Facebook Page for people to vote on their favourite photos! The sillier, the better! 

The lucky winners will be announced Friday May 6th, 2022!

Enter now!

Offer ends May 5th, 2022!

Complete the form below and like our Facebook page!

Your Birthday*
Your Name*
Max. file size: 256 MB.
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*
