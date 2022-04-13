The Great Ptarmi Hunt 2022 is Coming This Weekend!

- Advertisement -

The weather is gradually becoming warmer and warmer, and there will likely be many people looking for a fun, family activity for the long weekend.

This weekend, the Signed team is holding a special event to celebrate their 10th year in business. They are calling it “The Great Ptarmi Hunt 2022.” Up to 100 small plush Ptarmis will be hidden in bushes, trees, and snowbanks around Frame Lake Trail, around the Co-op, past the hospital and City Hall, and even by the Legislative Assembly. The Signed group has explained that many of the Ptarmis will be dressed up, saying that they “where white after Labour Day,” and added that some may even be dressed up as astronauts.

Families are invited to begin their search for the Ptarmis at 9am on Sunday, April 17th. Signed is asking that each family only bring one Ptarmi home with them, so that other families can have a better chance to find one of their own. Each Ptarmi will be numbered, and bringing the birds to the Signed store above True Value Hardware will allow the hunters to pick up a few goodies. Families are also encouraged to take pictures of their hike, and use the hashtag #greatptarmihunt.

Singed also reminds everyone that there are no great stakes or prizes for this event. It is merely a chance to get out in the city, and spend some time with the family!

Ptarmi is the brainchild of artist and owner Janet Pacey, who has also recently become the business’ sole owner.