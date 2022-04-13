More Details Released for Royal Tour

- Advertisement -

The Northwest Territories will soon be hosting Prince Charles of Wales, and Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, and we now have some more information about their visit.

We reached out to Mr. Andrew Livingstone, the Senior Media Relations Advisor with the Government of the Northwest Territories, and he was able to provide us with a more detailed explanation of why the royals will be coming to the NWT, and what they will be getting up to while they are here.

The Royal Tour will be an opportunity to showcase inspiring Canadians contributing to their country in communities from coast to coast to coast. The tour is part of the year-long celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70-year reign as Queen of Canada.

The three-day tour will also showcase our country’s rich landscapes and the warmth and hospitality of Canadians. Their Royal Highnesses will meet with a diverse range of communities, hear their stories, and experience their rich traditions and culture. It will be an opportunity to highlight Canada’s rich military history, the impacts of climate change, and showcase innovative initiatives being developed to support local communities.

This will be the 19th visit to Canada for The Prince of Wales and the 5th for The Duchess of Cornwall. Their last visit to Canada was from June 29 to July 1, 2017, during Canada 150, with stops in Ontario, Nunavut, and the National Capital Region.

The most recent visit to the Northwest Territories by members of the Royal Family was in 2011 when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Yellowknife. It was the first Royal tour for the newly-married couple.

A full itinerary of the trip will be released shortly before their arrival. For more details, visit the Royal Tour 2022 webpage.